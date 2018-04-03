10 stages of going back to work after the Bank Holiday weekend

The fun is over guys, it's time to face reality.

The entire country is suffering from a serious dose of the Bank Holiday blues and if you struggled to get out of bed this morning, you can take solace in the fact that you are not alone.

Here's a comprehensive list of all the ups and downs (mostly downs) you will likely face today.

1. Impeding doom

HOW is it Monday evening already?

Why oh why is there no such thing as bank holiday Tuesday?? Not prepared for work tomorrow — casey (@caseyjeffers5) August 7, 2017

2. Multiple snoozes

Nope… nope… nope… ugh

3. How many sick days have I taken this year?

Y'know I think I could be coming down with something.

4. The silent commute

We're all in the same boat. Lets keep our heads down and get this over with.

People who talk loudly on their phones on silent bart trains during the morning commute are my least favorite people. pic.twitter.com/QPAVWZcQqt — Anna Bryan (@AnnaBryan813) July 18, 2017

5. ALL the coffee

Keep it comin'.

6. Open your emails – and immediately regret it

It's been THREE days!?

Coming back to work after the bank holiday with 100+ emails to read — Lynz (@lynz2484) May 30, 2017

7. At last! Lunchtime

Maybe I just won't go back?

8. Is that clock even working?

No, seriously. Has anyone checked the batteries?

9. Home time

Sweet, sweet freedom!

10. Finally back in bed

…Only to realise you have to it all over again tomorrow.

It was fun while it lasted guys.