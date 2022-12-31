10 new and returning TV shows we’re excited to see in 2023

One of our favourite things about the approach of a new year is the thought of all the incredible TV shows that the next 12 months will have to offer.

Whether it be beloved returning shows, adaptations of our favourite books, or brand new creations, the new year brings up an exciting opportunity to look ahead to see what the silver screen will be showcasing in 2023.

So, with this in mind, we have compiled a list of the top 10 shows that we are most excited to see throughout the next year. With a mix of both returning and new shows, and a whole host of genres, we guarantee that there is something that you will adore on this list.

Have a browse through our selection below:

Unforgotten – Season 5

Credit: ITV

At the beginning of 2021, audiences were riveted by ITV’s fourth series of its hit detective drama Unforgotten. While most crime shows follow recent or ongoing investigations, this one chooses to delve deep into cold cases from decades previously – and it is incredibly gripping! Viewers were gutted to see DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) depart Unforgotten at the end of series 4, but they must now look to 2023 as DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) gets a new partner in the form of DCI Jessica James (Sinead Keenan).

The Crown – Season 6

Credit: Netflix

In November of this year, Netflix was rocketed by the return of royal drama The Crown for its fifth season. The cast and crew began filming the sixth – and final – series of the show in the latter half of this year, and so it is expected that it will hopefully return for its usual slot in November 2023. In The Crown’s final outing, viewers can expect to see the huge impact that the untimely death of Princess Diana had on the royal family, as well as historical events such as 9/11 and the passing of the Queen Mother.

Succession – Season 4

Credit: HBO

One of the biggest dramas of the past few years has been HBO’s Succession, and it has been confirmed that the intense family drama will return in spring 2023. In this upcoming fourth season, fans can anticipate to see the Roy family in a more divided position than ever, as tech superstar Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves closer to purchasing their beloved Waystar Royco. Feuds deepen amongst patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four children as they weigh up the effects the sale will have on both their personal and professional lives.

Heartstopper – Season 2

Credit: Netflix

The first season of Heartstopper stole our hearts – pun intended – when it landed on Netflix in April of this year. Luckily for us, we won’t have to wait much longer for a new series with Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), as the school sweethearts will be returning in the new year! Creator Alice Osman confirmed on December 2 that filming has wrapped on season 2, so hopefully it won’t be long before it hits our screens on Netflix. Plus, even more good news – season 3 of Heartstopper has already been confirmed, so more time with Charlie, Nick, Tao, Ellie, Tara and Darcy is definitely on the cards!

Sex Education – Season 4

Credit: Netflix

One of Netflix’s biggest hits, Sex Education will be returning for its fourth season this coming year! Unfortunately, there are rumours that this could be the show’s last outing, but regardless, we still can’t wait to have it back on our screens. The fourth season will see Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) transferring to Cavendish Sixth Form College after season 3 saw the closure of Moordale Secondary. Meanwhile, Maeve relocates to America to attend the prestigious Wallace University, where she will be taught by author Thomas Molloy (played by Schitt Creek’s Dan Levy!).

Starstruck – Season 3

Credit: BBC

This romantic-comedy series from comedian Rose Matafeo has been a huge hit with us since it debuted on BBC Three in April 2021. It follows Rose’s character Jessie and her entanglement with huge movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel), when the pair have a one-night-stand and Jessie doesn’t realise his Hollywood fame until the morning after. Jessie and Tom’s will-they-won’t-they storyline has been a delight to watch so far, and we couldn’t be more excited about Starstruck’s return for a third series in 2023!

You – Season 4

Credit: Netflix

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his many alter-egos have been terrorising our screens since he arrived on Netflix in 2018. His murdering, stalking ways came to a climax at the end of You’s third series, as he outsmarted his cunning wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and had to abandon his son Henry. Now, in the upcoming fourth season of You, Joe has transformed himself into Professor Jonathan Moore and relocated to London, in an attempt to find his newest obsession, Marianne (Tati Gabrielle). Fans can expect to see the new season when it lands on Netflix in two volumes – the first arriving on February 9, and the second debuting on March 9.

Daisy Jones & The Six

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Hollywood icon Reese Witherspoon has produced another book-to-screen show for us in 2023! Based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid and set in the 1970s, this 12-episode miniseries will follow young singer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), who joins rock band The Six for a life of rock ‘n’ roll fame. However, things soon get complicated when Daisy develops feelings for the band’s frontman Billy (Sam Claflin). The series will chart the band’s rise and fall, culminating in a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Daisy Jones & The Six will be released on Prime Video on March 3.

Then You Run

Credit: Sky

This brand new eight-part drama looks incredibly exciting! Adapted by The Capture’s director Ben Chanan, this series sees Tara (Leah McNamara) and her three close friends going on the run across Europe, after her estranged father is discovered dead. With three kilos of heroin in their possession and a gang of terrifying criminals on their heels, the London girls will do anything to survive and get back home. Then You Run is set to be released on NOW and Sky Max in 2023. We can’t wait!

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Credit: Netflix

Lastly, we couldn’t be more excited for this Bridgerton prequel! Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) is one of our favourite characters in the Netflix series, and so we’re delighted she’s getting more time to shine. This eight-part prequel will follow the young Queen (India Ria Amarteifio) as she rises to power and falls in love with her future husband George (Corey Mylchreest). As for the regular Bridgerton series, the cast and crew are currently still filming season 3 (which will be based on the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington), but with any luck, we might get to see its return towards the end of 2023!