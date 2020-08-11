10 midweek-meals perfect for when you’re too lazy to cook

We know as well as anyone how much of a pain cooking can be, especially after a long day when you just want something quick and simple. It's happened to us many a time — before you know it, 6 o'clock has rolled around and spending an hour or two in the kitchen preparing a tasty meal is the last thing you want to do.

That's why we've put together this little list of 10 recipes which you can keep in rotation, making sure that even on your lazy-days, you'll at least enjoy a delicious, stress-free, home-cooked meal.

This recipe is the definition of quick and easy. The beautiful combination of all the delicious, staple ingredients mean that while this dish scrimps on time, it definitely doesn't scrimp in flavour.

A healthy option that will leave you satisfied time and time again. We recommend serving with sweet potato fries and a garlic-mayo dip for ultimate satisfaction.

Another family-favourite which you can whip up in under 30 minutes, making it an ideal midweek meal.

This dish is packed full of Asian flavours, from the garlic and chilies to the ginger, basil and lime. Make sure to omit the chillies if you're serving this meal up to kids or spice-averse friends and family though.

This sumptuous dish of cheesy, carby heaven is just what you need at the end of a long day, after a gruelling work week or for just a regular Tuesday night.

This vegetarian stir-fry is a super easy meal to whip up, even for a beginner. It requires very few, basic ingredients that are sure to satisfy the taste buds.

If you're looking for something different then this is definitely the recipe to try. Plus, who doesn't loving having eggs for dinner?

Pork chops are a great dish to add to your recipe repertoire — especially these delicious, ginger and honey glazed ones! Best served with greens and rice.

We love that this dish is so quick to put together taking only 15 minutes. Once it's all prepped, simply whack it in the over for another 15 minutes and then it's time to tuck in.

This gourmet twist on a comfort-food classic is just what you need in your life. Whether it be a regular week-night, a brunch date or a midnight snack, this foolproof recipe is perfect for any occasion.