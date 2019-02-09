10 stylish & (most importantly) WARM jumpers for this weather

With temperatures threatening to drop this weekend, we're on the market for cosy, comfy jumpers to see us through the cold months.

We have seen SO many stunning knitted jumpers, that are stylish and cool, but also warm and cosy – a winning combo – and we just had to share.

From online to the high street, these jumpers literally have you covered:

COLLUSION cropped jumper with flame €24.89

Pieces ribbed zip up jumper in red €44.24

Penneys Neon Sleeve jumper €14.00

Bad Romance Shaggy Cardigan €68.00

PrettyLittleThing oversized chunky knit jumper in neon green €30.42

Sweater with puff sleeves details €29.95

Roll Neck Knitted Oversized Jumper €28.00

Black zebra print slash neck jumper €33.00

Cameo Rose Grey Roll Neck Bubble Jumper €24.99

ASOS open stitch jumper €41.48