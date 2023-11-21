10 great gift ideas from Carrolls for Christmas 2023

Embrace the magic of the season with our hand picked finds from Carrolls Irish Gifts this Christmas. Our top 10 picks cater to everyone, from delightful surprises for her, thoughtful gifts for him, charming presents for kids, to uniquely Irish treasures. Carroll's Irish Gifts also has an exciting Black Friday extravaganza that is running throughout the entire month of November, offering up to 60% off.

Here are our 10 favourite gifts:

Newgrange Living Cheese Board & Knives Set – RRP €25

Guinness Black Giant Pint Slippers – RRP €28

These fun slippers make for a great Christmas gift for that pint lover in your life! With a one size fits all fit, these make for a safe gift for anyone. Buy here.

Relax with Bubbles Hamper – RRP €51

Sometimes there is no greater feeling than running a bath, lighting a candle and pouring yourself a glass of chilled prosecco. Pamper yourself or someone you love with the Relax with Bubbles Hamper. Buy here.

From Kilkenny Castle to Trinity College and loads more, taking on this colourful jigsaw puzzle will reward you with a gorgeous image of Ireland's most famous landmarks. With 200 pieces to put together in the shape of a map of Ireland, there's plenty of fun to be had! As well as the puzzle itself, this set comes with a stunning matching poster to go along with it. Buy here.

Claddagh Jewellery Box – RRP €45

The history of Irish Pewter can be traced back to more than 800 years ago. Today this ancient craft is still being performed in Mullingar by a team of Irish men and women that are highly trained in the skills of delicate hand finishing, meticulous assembly and old casting methods. Mullingar Pewter products have a distinctive mediaeval appearance and the owner will feel they are ancient mythical and a precious gift from the past. Also, Mullingar Pewter is easy to store and is so expertly crafted it can be used as display pieces. Buy here.

Irish Botanicals Wild Winter Berries Diffuser – RRP €20

This Wild Winter Berries Reed Diffuser from Irish Botanicals brings a gorgeous fresh, yet comforting and cosy Christmas scent. The aroma of fresh winter berries makes for the most gorgeous cosy night in from the cold! Buy here.

Aran Crafts Unisex Jacquard Sweater – RRP €79

This cosy sweater from Aran Crafts is made from 100% Merino Wool, providing you with long lasting comfort. It also features a Celtic jacquard design, making this sweater the perfect Irish gift to someone very special this Christmas. Buy here.

Sterling Silver and Rose Gold Ring – RRP €50

This ring is made from quality sterling silver and is produced right here in Ireland. With its rose gold plated band and cubic zirconia, it is attention-grabbing but still subtle so it can be worn on any number of occasions. This ring also features the Trinity Knot symbol which is made out of an unbroken knot and represents the eternal nature of love. Buy here.

Engraved Guinness Pint Glass – RRP €15

Guinness glasses make a great present, but why not make your gift unforgettable by personalising it? Have you considered a personalised pint glass? Making a customised pint glass is a simple process here at Carrolls Irish Gifts. You just order your Guinness glass of choice, include your message, and we'll send you your personalised gift! Not only can you add a personal message, but this pint glass comes in its own gift box – perfect for gifting this Christmas. Buy here.

Baby Knit Hamper Blanket and Sheep – RRP €90

This baby knit hamper blanket and sheep set will make the perfect gift for any baby. This gorgeous bundle pack includes: Large Cream Soft Toy Sheep with Bow, Baby Blanket and Baby Wool Booties. Buy here.