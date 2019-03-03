SHEmazing!
#wanderlust! 10 gorgeous tattoos for people that love to TRAVEL

by

Some of us are just born with a desire to travel the globe, seeing amazing places and faces (and everything in between).

Well, if Wanderlust is your middle name, why not get a travel-inspired tattoo?

Image result for adventure is out there tattoos

Check out these 10 amazing tattoos, that are perfect for anyone who has a sense of adventure…

1. A plane

Image result for small travel tattoos

2. Beach travellers

3. Paper plane

4. Wanderlust

5. Travel the oceans 

6. Coordinates of your favourite place

7. Heart it up

Love to travel tattoo by Channing:

8. Map the world 

9. Adventure

Image result for adventure tattoos

10. Symbol meaning "explore"

explore glyph …:

