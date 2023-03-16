10 books written by Irish authors we’re loving this year

As St. Patrick’s day is right upon us, we thought it’s only right to mark the occasion by sharing some of our favourite books written by Irish authors that have either been published recently, or are coming out this month.

We love reading a broad range of books by a variety of authors but there’s nothing quite like reading the work of someone from Ireland. From recognisable settings to familiar phrases we use everyday, Irish authors will always have a special place in our hearts.

We've shared books to suit everyone's taste from self-help books to thrillers, so if you’re looking to support Irish authors this St. Patrick’s Day and beyond, check out our top 10 favourite fiction and non-fiction books below.

The Power of Connection by Dr Harry Barry

Published by Orion Spring, Out now

Dr Harry Barry draws on his decades of experience as a doctor to show readers how we can improve our emotional connections and transform our mental wellbeing. This book will help you to: Feel less lonely, experience deeper friendships and personal relationships, be more effective in the workplace and experience all the positive effects of these changes on your mental and physical health. It also includes case studies and practical exercises.

The Helpdesk by Shane Dunphy

Published by Hachette Ireland, Out now

James Fitzpatrick is a high-profile partner in one of London’s most successful law firms. He’s married to Bella, a teacher at one of London’s most prestigious schools. They have the perfect lives. But one night, a career-ending error sees James contact the IT helpdesk in desperation. A woman called Charlotte answers his call, setting in motion a series of events that would shatter James’ and Bella’s lives. But who is the woman at the other side of the computer screen? And why is she out for revenge?

Forever Home by Graham Norton

Published by Coronet, Out now

Carol is a divorced teacher living in a small town in Ireland, her only son now grown. A second chance at love brings her unexpected connection and belonging. The new relationship sparks local speculation, but the gossip only serves to bring the couple closer. When Declan becomes ill, things start to fall apart. His children are untrusting and cruel, and Carol is forced to leave their beloved home and move back in with her parents. Carol’s mother is determined to get to the bottom of things. It seems there are secrets in Declan’s past, strange rumours that were never confronted and suddenly the house they shared takes on a more sinister significance.

A Woman in Defence: A Soldier's Story of the Enemy Within the Irish Army by Karina Molloy

Published by Hachette Ireland, Out now

During her 31-year career in the Irish Defence Forces, Karina gained many firsts. First female to get promoted to Senior Non-Commissioned Officer rank in the Irish Defence Forces. First to attempt the Army Ranger Wing selection course, and, to date, Karina has the most overseas service as a female Senior NCO, with a total of eleven tours of duty in five different mission areas under her belt. Despite her pioneering career, Karina faced many setbacks as a woman in an institution rife with misogyny – from sexual harassment and assault to routine bullying. A Woman of Honour is the often shocking story of a pioneering soldier who, through dogged determination, resilience and talent, forged her way in a man's world, and who continues today on a mission to make the Irish Defence Forces a safe and equitable place for women.

Acceptance: Create Change and Move Forward by Padraig O'Morain

Published by Hodder & Stoughton, Out now

Acceptance is about accepting the truth of a negative moment, without resistance. It is a foundation for transformation and a path to freedom. This isn't a book about dropping all negativity – it's about experiencing feelings such as anxiety, regret and anger and relating to them in a way that doesn't allow them to take over our lives. We can each go through a process where we no longer fight against the burdening knowledge that something has happened. As a psychotherapist, trained counsellor and mindfulness teacher with over 25 years' experience, Padraig O'Morain has created an 'acceptance toolbox' in his new book.

Silent Voices by Patricia Gibney

Published by Sphere, Out now

When Rachel Mullen is found dead by her only sister Beth, Detective Lottie Parker knows that she has been murdered the minute she enters the bedroom. And when Lottie finds a shard of glass placed in the young girl's throat, she fears that Rachel may be just the first victim. The night before, Rachel had attended a party at a luxurious new restaurant in Ragmullin, and Lottie wastes no time in tracking down the other guests. Just as Lottie thinks she's onto something, her worst fears are confirmed: another woman is found murdered with glass in her throat. But Lottie's hunt for the truth must be getting under the killer's skin, because then her beloved fiancé, Boyd, goes missing. Can Lottie get in the mind of this twisted killer before it's too late?

Wild Embrace: Connecting with the Wonder of Ireland's Natural World by Anja Murray

Published by Hachette Books Ireland, Out now

We live at a crux time, where burning ecological issues have never been so urgently in need of attention. As we grapple with matters of loss and destruction, it can be easy to lose sight of the natural bounty that exists all around us. Anja Murray offers a gentle and effective antidote to eco-overwhelm, as she awakens us to the unseen wonders of Ireland's natural world. From the joy of foraging, to the marvels of Irish birds, to deepening our knowledge of native trees and their vital regenerative role in the environment, Ireland's wild world comes to life before our eyes.

How to Buy a Home in Ireland: A Guide to Navigating the Irish Property Market by Ciaran Mulqueen

Published by Hachette Books Ireland on March 23

In a time of inflation and depleted housing stock, rarely has buying your own home in Ireland been more fraught with challenges. Ciarán Mulqueen, creator of social media phenomenon Crazy House Prices, shares the insights that he has learned from engaging with thousands of home-buyers and industry experts through the years. From mortgage applications, to choosing a solicitor, to the property viewing checklist, tips on the bidding process, what happens after you go sale agreed, and much more, Ciarán provides an easy to follow, step-by-step guide to the buying process.

Sounds Like Fun by Brian Moriarty

Published by Hodder & Stoughton on March 30

Eoin is doing great. He’s 27, employed and in a long-term relationship with his boyfriend Rich. His best friend Jax is diving into yet another disastrously bad relationship and Eoin’s going to be the one dealing with the eventual fallout. His boss, Rebecca, seems to have vanished, so somehow Eoin’s left managing the place. But still, he’s got his boyfriend Rich- steady, sensible and dependable Rich. That is, until Eoin’s world is turned upside down when Rich announces that he wants an open relationship. Terrified of losing the man he loves, Eoin reluctantly agrees to this new arrangement, and stumbles into the world of dating with no strings attached. What could go wrong?

The Last Days of Joy by Anne Tiernan

Published by Hachette Books Ireland on March 30

Joy, a troubled mother, has spent her life running from her past while trying to raise her children as best she can. Conor, the high-achieving eldest child. Frances, the ‘perfect’ middle child, and her youngest daughter, Sinead, the acclaimed writer. When Joy’s children receive the news that she has only days to live, they rush to her side, bringing with them all of the dysfunction and hurt they have been carrying since their childhoods. Each of them is at a crossroads in their lives – but there’s one more secret about their mother they need to learn. Will they finally be able to forgive their mother and, in doing so, face their futures together?