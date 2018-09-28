1 Pay Day Away: New campaign for Inner City Helping Homeless

The Irish rental crisis is a never ending nightmare for residents of the Emerald Isle.

For those forced out of their homes by landlords or who simply cannot afford the upward spiralling rent costs, homelessness is a scary possibility.

GirlCrew, a Dublin-based but globally reaching social network for women, is trying to combat the crisis through a series of fundraisers for Inner City Helping Homeless.

'We know the struggle of trying to rent in Dublin, over the last couple of years the amount I’m paying has almost doubled,' said GirlCrew co-founder Áine Mulloy.

'We know of members desperately seeking accommodation, sometimes with children to cater for too. I can’t imagine what it must be like to be homeless, but I do know what it’s like to feel like you are slipping towards the edge. I think lots of us do.'

'In reality there are lots of us who are only a paycheck or two away from being homeless. What would you do if you lost your job, or your landlord decided to sell? It’s up to all of us to do our bit to help change our society for the better. With this fundraiser we’re hoping to highlight that this crisis is something that impacts us all, and to help give direct support to those in need.'

The campaign, called 1 Pay Day Away, has been set up to highlight the reality of living in Ireland’s rental crisis.

'Recent figures show almost 4,000 children are homeless in Ireland. Resources are stretched beyond breaking point. But it doesn't have to be this way. We can help turn the tide. The reality is thousands of us are just 1 Pay Day Away from being homeless. For thousands more that day has come and passed. They need our help.'

You can donate to help the Inner City Helping Homeless through the campaign fundraiser here.