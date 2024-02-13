1 in 3 admit to confiding in a taxi driver about their love life according to FREENOW

With Valentine’s Day approaching, new research from FREENOW, Ireland’s leading multi-mobility app, reveals that taxi drivers are often unexpected confidants for love-lorn passengers as more than a third (38%) of people in Ireland admit to confiding in a taxi driver about their love life. Their advice is highly valued by passengers with 75% of those who confided in drivers saying they found it a helpful experience.

It seems that taxis have also witnessed the blossoming of many romances, with 46% of people in Ireland admitting to sharing a kiss with a date in a taxi. It’s clear that for many, the journey is just as important as the destination when it comes to matters of the heart!

Dream Dates

When it comes to celebrating love on Valentine’s Day for those who are in a relationship or married, preferences vary. The classic candlelight dinner is the dream Valentine's date for one in three (36%), while a cosy evening at home is the ideal scenario for 24% of people. A further 12% would love to celebrate by taking a short break with their partner.

However, Valentine’s Day is not just for couples, 45% of single people plan to spend the day with friends or family, while a third (33%) will embrace some alone time. The most popular celebration among singles is a night out on the town (37%), with one in five (22%) planning to go for dinner, and a further 25% are planning a cosy night in.

City of Love

According to the research, Galway is deemed to be the most romantic city in Ireland, with 37% of respondents swayed by the charm of the west, while 32% say there is no city quite like Dublin for a romantic break.

The journey to love

Whether it’s a romantic dinner with a partner or a lively night out with friends, 68% of Valentine’s Day celebrants plan to travel by taxi, with FREENOW set to play a key role in their planned activities.

Commenting on the findings, Charlie Gleeson, General Manager FREENOW Ireland said:

“On average we see a spike in booking requests on Valentine’s Day by 31%, and as always, our driver partners will be on hand to help passengers get to their romantic dates, solo plans or group gatherings this coming Valentine’s Day safely. With the research also indicating that a significant percentage are planning to celebrate this year, we are looking forward to a busy Valentine’s Day ahead.”

