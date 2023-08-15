Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott announce engagement

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged.

Congratulations are in order for the pair as they have announced the wonderful news of their engagement after four years of dating.

The New Girl actress confirmed her engagement to Property Brothers star on social media by posting a loved-up photo of the couple with her stunning ring on display.

The unique ring consists of a band of clear, purple and pink stones in a flower pattern.

Sharing the lovely snap to her 7.6M Instagram followers, Zooey wrote, “Forever starts now!!!”, alongside the picture of them smiling from ear to ear.

Many fans and famous faces alike rushed to the comments to share congratulatory messages to Zooey and Jonathan.

Friends star Courtney Cox penned, “That’s so exciting! Congratulations”.

“1 million likes because it’s SO MUCH LOVE. So happy for you, Zooey and Jonathan”, wrote comedian Mike Birbiglia.

2 Broke Girls actress Kat Dennings added, "Congratulations!“.

According to People, Jonathan got down on one knee while the couple were on a family holiday in Scotland.

Zooey’s two children, eight-year-old Elsie and six-year-old Charlie whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, were also present in the special moment. The children reportedly played a meaningful role in the proposal too.

Zooey and Jonathan first met back in August 2019 when they were filming for James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

Deschanel and Scott went ‘Instagram official’ in October 2019 after sharing photos of them on a double date with Jonathan’s brother Drew and his wife Linda following a trip to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Night.

Last year, to celebrate the third anniversary of their relationship, the lovebirds posted heartwarming tributes for each other on Instagram.

Jonathan penned, “Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life. @zooeydeschanel you make everything better”.

Zooey then shared her own message that reads, “I got the best one, most wonderful three years ever”.

Congratulations again to the happy couple as they prepare to embark on this exciting new chapter together.