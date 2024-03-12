Zombieland’s Jesse Eisenberg shares insight into being a dad

Jesse Eisenberg has been opening up about being a dad.

The Zombieland actor is a proud dad to a 7-year-old son named Banner, whom he shares with his wife Anna Strout.

While sharing an insight into fatherhood, Jesse admitted he is ‘a lot happier’ since becoming a dad.

In a new interview with People, the 40-year-old revealed, “My general feeling is I spent the first 35, sorry 33 years of my life worrying about myself”.

“And a lot of these concerns were just narcissistic, self-involved, fantastical problems that I created to just ruin my life”.

Jess went on to add, “And then I spent the next seven years of my life worrying about real things, worrying about another person. And I know it sounds like a self-serving excuse, but it's made me a lot happier”.

The Now You See Me actor doesn't use social media and previously admitted he’s ‘terrified of it’.

He prefers to keep his son out of the limelight and rarely shares details about him in interviews.

When speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018, Eisenberg briefly spoke about becoming a dad the year previous.

“I don’t think I care any less about my work, or like it any less – in some ways I like it more, because it’s my one opportunity to get away for a few minutes!”.

“But I do think if humans have the unconscious desire at all to be immortal, maybe that feeling of immortality is being accounted for in another way through their children, rather than through their work, so maybe it takes the pressure off that”.

Jesse and Anna first met back in 2002 and went on to tie the knot in 2017 after being friends first and eventually dating for over 10 years.

They later welcomed Banner into the world in April 2017.