Zoe Sugg shares stunning snaps from babymoon with fiancé Alfie

Zoe Sugg has shared an insight into her recent babymoon.

The YouTube star is currently expecting her second child with her fiancé Alfie Deyes.

As she prepares to welcome her second child into the world, Zoe has unveiled some gorgeous photos from her babymoon trip with her partner in Rhodes, Greece.

The 33-year-old headed to Instagram to post the lovely pictures to her 9.2M followers. They included snaps by the pool, an update on her blossoming baby bump and an insight into the book she was reading while soaking up the sun.

Sugg captioned the post, “Thought I’d share some photos from our recent babymoon! We headed to Rhodes and stayed at @casacookhotels which we’d seen Alfie’s fam visit earlier in the year and we instantly knew we’d also love it there”.

“We weren’t looking for a city break or anything with activities (hello third trimester) so somewhere where we could just relax, get massages, read books, dip in the pool & eat delicious food for 5 days was the answer and it was perfect for that! (I’m still thinking about their breakfast buffet)”.

The YouTube sensation then shared some information behind each of the photos she shared online by explaining, “1. 28 week bump! I don’t feel like I’ve taken half as many photos of my body & bump this pregnancy so we made sure we got some whilst we were away. I actually have a photo wearing this same swimming costume when pregnant with Ottie at around 26 weeks so it’s nice to have them both!”.

“2. Bumpin bumpin. Side note, this swimming costume was an Asos special about 3 years ago and it’s still one of my favourites. Something about the cut that is so flattering and comfy, even with a growing bump!”.

She continued, “3. Did a LOT of this! I’m about 300 pages into this book and LOVING it, have you read it? 4. Ate a lot of this, and now I must find somewhere in brighton that sells it (or attempt to make it myself…) 5. Off to breakfast!”.

“6. The main pool area. Loved the mountain backdrop. 7. Another off to breakfast shot. 8. I pretty much lived in this little section of the pool to keep me and bump cool”.

In the last pictures she shared to her followers, Zoe revealed, “9. Off to dinner this time. 10. Chilling”.

Many fans of Zoe’s headed to the comments to compliment how phenomenal her babymoon looked.

One social media user wrote, “Looks gorgeoussss – you’re glowing”.

“Seems like such a dream”, penned a second fan, while another commented, “I hope you had the most magical trip away”.

Zoe and Alfie announced they were expecting their second child together back in July. They are already proud parents to a two-year-old daughter named Ottilie.

The couple got engaged earlier this month while on holiday together after being in a relationship since 2012.