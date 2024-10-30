Zipit Forest Adventures: the perfect family activity this midterm break

This midterm break, Zipit Forest Adventures invites adventure seekers to experience a day full of adrenaline, excitement, and outdoor fun. With locations in Dublin, Cork, and Roscommon, Zipit offers a thrilling treetop adventure for all ages, making it the ideal destination for a family day out! Open daily from 26th October to 3rd November, Zipit is the perfect way to get outdoors, get active, and have fun this midterm break.

Featuring up to six different circuits, some soaring as high as 20 meters, Zipit’s courses cater to everyone—from beginners to experienced adventurers. Visitors can enjoy up to three hours of excitement, tackling a mix of high ropes, ziplining through the forest, and overcoming fun obstacles like cargo nets and BMX-style bridges.

Cian O’Callaghan, Head of Sales & Marketing at Cool Running Events said, “At Zipit, we’re committed to delivering an adventurous, exciting, and safe experience for all our visitors. This midterm break is the perfect time for families and friends to explore the treetops and make memories”.

