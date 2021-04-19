Zesty and delicious! Vegan lemon tart recipe

Feel like baking to cheer yourself up this gloomy Monday? Us too.

It's fairly miserable outside and most of us don't even want to venture out the door right now. With the end of April approaching it is so ridiculous that our weather is still this bad, but at least we have this summery, sunshiney lemon tart to cheer us up! Plus it's vegan, so it's ticking all the right boxes!

You'll need….

1 punnet blueberries

4 pitted dates

1 can coconut cream

250ml lemon juice

20g lemon zest

50ml maple syrup

350g almond flour

1/2tsp cardamom

1tbsp corn starch

1 pinch salt

1tsp vanilla extract

2tbsp coconut oil

100g pistachios

Heat your oven to 200C.

Shell your pistachios and place them in the blender, blending until they create a fine powder.

Pour in your almond flour, cardamom and salt and blend together.

Next, pour in your coconut oil, followed by your pitted dates.

The texture should be thick and grainy when it’s ready.

Mold it into your tart tray, pressing it down and into the edges so it is smooth. Set aside.

In a large saucepan over a low heat, combine your coconut cream, lemon juice, lemon zest, maple syrup and corn-starch, stirring well.

Next add your vanilla essence, and stir it in well, making sure everything is thoroughly mixed and starting to thicken just a little.

Next, pour your lemon mixture into your ‘pastry’ shell and carefully put it into the oven for 30-35 minutes. If the crust starts to look overcooked but the centre is still too liquid, cover with tinfoil and allow it to cook through.

Serve with a topping of blueberries and enjoy!