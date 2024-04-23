Zero Latency’s advanced VR experience launches at Swords Pavilions

Zero Latency is excited to unveil its latest Dublin location at Swords Pavilions, offering an unparalleled virtual reality (VR) adventure that transcends the ordinary. Following the remarkable success of its Sandyford flagship, its new VR arena is set to captivate visitors with a wide range of free-roam VR experiences.

Zero Latency caters to adults and kids aged 8 and above seeking unique entertainment in the capital, providing an immersive escape into virtual worlds. Accommodating individuals and small groups in public sessions and private parties of up to 40 guests, the facility boasts upscale lounges for relaxation and socialising between sessions. Whether planning a corporate team-building event, a birthday party, a novel stag or hen party, or simply a memorable night out with friends, Zero Latency offers an event package tailored to every occasion.

At Zero Latency, cutting-edge VR technology merges with limitless creativity to deliver an immersive experience accessible to both seasoned gamers and newcomers alike. Challenge friends in exhilarating first-person shooter games or collaborate to conquer VR escape rooms, from the eerie Haunted Mansion to the high-tech Space Station.

Zero Latency ensures a welcoming environment, prioritising comfort and enjoyment across all experience levels. With the latest VR technology and a dedicated team of coordinators, guests are guaranteed an interactive experience, allowing for full immersion throughout the adventure.

Speaking at the launch, co-founder Ronan Cunningham, said, “We are thrilled to open our new Zero Latency location at Swords Pavilions, marking a significant milestone in our journey to redefine entertainment in Dublin. Our mission is to offer an unparalleled virtual reality experience that goes beyond gaming – a unique blend of technology, creativity, and social interaction that brings people together. Whether you're seeking an extraordinary adventure with friends, an innovative team-building activity, or just a break from the ordinary, our latest VR hub is designed to elevate your experience. We invite you to step into new worlds with us and discover the limitless possibilities of VR.”

With prices starting at €32.50 per person, Zero Latency at Swords Pavilions is now accepting bookings for public and private sessions. Advance booking is recommended. For more details and reservations, please visit www.zerolatencyvr.ie.