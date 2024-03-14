Zara McDermott shares health update on fractured tibia

Zara McDermott has shared a health update with her fans.

The former Love Island star has previously opened up about having a ‘significant stress fracture’ in her tibia.

After being worried that she would need to have an operation on the injury and reaching out to fans for advice, Zara has updated her followers on social media about how her healing journey is going.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Zara was telling her 2M followers about her plans for the day ahead, revealing she was recording the voice over for her upcoming Ibiza series.

She then explained that she will be going to the hospital later to have a boot fitted to help mend her leg in the hopes that she won’t need surgery.

The 27-year-old said, “This evening I'm heading to the hospital because while I was away I got some news from my Dr about my tibia fracture”.

“The good news is that there is some small evidence of healing, yay! However, he said he can see that the bone surrounding the fracture is under a lot of tension/ pressure… whatever that means?”.

Zara continued, “Surgery is still an option but I've opted for the most natural route which is to try and help it heal on its own. Which means the next few months I'm going to be on crutches and in a boot, which I'm being fitted for today”.

“I've had to pull out of a few work things over the next few weeks because I know I need to prioritise my leg healing. But I am hoping this is the beginning of the end now”.

When previously sharing an insight into her fracture, Zara admitted, “So I have quite a significant stress fracture in my tibia that isn't healing. It stretches pretty much the entire width of my bone”.

Credit: Zara McDermott Instagram

“The professor who operated on me back in December has advised that I am likely to need further surgery where they put metal screws and plates above and below the fractured area to fuse it and help it heal”.

“I'm just weighing up whether to crack on and go ahead with the surgery or wait and hope that it starts to heal on its own”.

“Basically, either way I need to limit my movement for the next few months regardless of surgery or not; so I don't know whether I should just go ahead and get it done”.