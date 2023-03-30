Zara McDermott reveals how she feels about engagement rumours

Zara McDermott has been opening up about societal pressures to get engaged.

The former Love Island star is currently in a relationship with Made In Chelsea favourite Sam Thompson.

The pair frequently are the subject of engagement rumours in the media, after dating for the past four years and moving in together.

However, the 26-year-old has now insisted that the speculations about her relationship do not bother her.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, Zara decided to open up about her partnership with 30-year-old Sam.

"We have a very normal relationship, we just make funny videos and that's our thing we do for fun,” she detailed.

Zara then went on to explain how her Love Island experience in 2018 changed her outlook on relationships.

"I think we've been together too long now to feel any kind of pressure, I was thinking back to my relationships before Love Island, it's very different,” she recalled.

"Everything is private, nobody knows anything about what you're doing and all of a sudden, it's this weird paradox life where everything is online all the time but we both really enjoy it. So for us, there's no pressure at all,” she continued.

Zara then went on to give an insightful answer about how she hopes that attitudes towards women have changed in recent decades.

"I personally think in the media, a lot of the time women are asked these questions because of traditional values and expectations of women," she noted. "I think nowadays, we're in the 21st century, we can be more than a wife and more than a mother.”

Lastly, Zara revealed that she has learned to live with the public’s expectations of her. "We don't live in a world where we need to be traditional anymore, I wouldn't say I get fed up with it but I understand it,” she admitted.

"I just think that hopefully with the work that I'm doing, I'm building a bigger narrative, of what I want my life to be and how I want it to go, rather than making it about traditional expectations,” she added.

Well done to Zara for promoting girl power!