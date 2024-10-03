Zara McDermott opens up about partner Sam Thompson’s ADHD diagnosis

Zara McDermott has shared her honest thoughts about her partner Sam Thompson’s diagnosis with ADHD.

In 2022, I'm A Celebrity winner Sam was diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and autism. The 32-year-old has since remained open about his experience with ADHD, and also explored his diagnosis in his documentary for Channel 4 last year, titled Is This ADHD?.

Now, Zara has been detailing how she has adjusted to Sam’s diagnosis with ADHD.

Earlier today, the former Love Island bombshell took to her Instagram stories to take part in a Q&A session.

During her discussions with her followers, one fan asked Zara: “How do you find living with someone with Adhd? I have it and wonder how my partner feels x”.

The 27-year-old subsequently went on to open up about her relationship with Sam, whom she has been dating since 2019.

“At the end of the day, we all have our quirks and individuality, neurodivergent or not! I don't like to think I'd be any different of a person/partner if I was with someone who didn't have ADHD and I don't really see it as a separate thing to my partner, it's just part of my partner and I totally love him for who he is!” Zara penned in response.

“Perhaps I could argue that at times I have to be quite patient; people probably think Sam is bouncing off the walls all the time at home but that couldn't be further from the truth! He's always his most relaxed at home, I would say I'm probably more energetic than him when we are home together!” she explained.

“His job requires so much energy constantly that I think home time is his ‘recharge’ time. I like to let him have his own time in the evenings as that's really important for him with his neurodivergence, he often just needs a little reset from the world which is totally ok and I've never once made him feel like that's not ok, because it totally is!” the former Strictly Come Dancing star concluded.