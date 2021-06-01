Yum! This simple coffee ice cream recipe is our summer staple

Now that the sun is shining at last, it’s time to make the most out of this glorious weather by indulging in all of our favourite summer foods. Yes, that means firing up the BBQ, whipping up some fruity cocktails and of course enjoying a few scoops of ice cream!

There truly is nothing better than a delicious cone or tub of homemade ice cream on a hot summer day — which is why we highly recommend you trying out this fool-proof recipe, which is bound to become a summer staple.

Only requiring four ingredients, this sinfully delicious dish is super simple and doesn't even call for an ice cream maker like many other recipes out there. So, why not give it a whirl and thank us later?

Ingredients:

300ml double cream

180g condensed milk

2 tbsp instant espresso powder

2 tbsp espresso liqueur

Method:

Tip all the ingredients into a bowl and whisk together until soft peaks are formed.

The mixture should be a light coffee colour.

Transfer the mixture into 2 x 500ml of pint airtight containers and place in the freezer overnight.