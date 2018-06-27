YUM! 12 recipes with peppers, aka the best vegetable

Even for people who are not fond of vegetables, peppers are usually an easy vegetable to include in their diet.

The yellow and red kind are slightly sweet and they taste great raw or cooked.

A great source of vitamin C, B6, A, folate and antioxidant, peppers are a nutritional powerhouse so feel free to put them regularly on the menu!

To give you some inspiration on how to cook with these colourful vegetables, we have gathered some super tasty and easy recipes.