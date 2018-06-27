YUM! 12 recipes with peppers, aka the best vegetable
Even for people who are not fond of vegetables, peppers are usually an easy vegetable to include in their diet.
The yellow and red kind are slightly sweet and they taste great raw or cooked.
A great source of vitamin C, B6, A, folate and antioxidant, peppers are a nutritional powerhouse so feel free to put them regularly on the menu!
To give you some inspiration on how to cook with these colourful vegetables, we have gathered some super tasty and easy recipes.
1. Honey and mustard chicken
2. Cheese and veggie omelette
3. Chicken fajita pasta
4. Mixed bean chilli
5. One pan roast chicken traybake
6. Spicy black bean fajitas with avocado salsa
7. Roasted pepper soup
8. Chicken one-pot with sweet peppers and onions
9. Mexican eggs
10. Spicy chorizo and prawn fried rice
11. Vegetarian noodle stir-fry
12. Stuffed peppers with halloumi and couscous