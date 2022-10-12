You’ve got to put the new 2-in-1 cleansing device So[Me]Care on your Christmas list

So[Me]Care’s anti-bacterial silicone touchpoints massage the skin, gently pulling excess oil, make-up and dirt away from deep inside your pores. The eight sonic vibration settings of up to 15,000kh increase your skin’s blood flow: restoring, toning and renewing the skin’s connective tissues in the process.

The 55°C thermal therapy treatment increases your skin’s permeability, allowing cleansers, serums and moisturisers to sink deeply into your pores, increasing their efficacy. Direct application of this therapeutic level of heat stimulates collagen production and smooths out fine lines and wrinkles to reveal a dewy, youthful complexion.

Using this product for just five minutes twice a day will combat the signs of aging, reduce puffiness and deep clean your skin to reveal the kind of radiance that would normally only be experienced with a professional facial.

How to use:

Thermal Massage:

Step 1: Apply your skincare product of choice directly onto your skin.

Step 2: Press the power button on your So[Me]Care once to switch on normal cleansing mode.

Step 3: Glide the device over your face in a bottom-up motion, using the massage head on the back of your So[Me]Care.

Step 4: After 5 minutes your So[Me]Care device will automatically shut off. Rinse under warm water and store dry.

Deep Cleanse:

Step 1: Dampen face with warm water and apply cleanser to your So[Me]Care brush head.

Step 2: Turn the cleanser function on and press the brush head into your palm until it creates a lather.

Step 3: Starting with the chin, glide the product over your face. After 1 minute of use, So[Me]Care will pause for 3 seconds as you switch to another cleansing area.

Step 4: Follow with an optional deep cleansing mode by pressing the power button again.

Step 5: Once finished, turn off your So[Me]Care and rinse your face and device.

Compact, travel-friendly and available in pink, green, or grey; So[Me]Care’s hypoallergenic silicon is suitable for all skin types and is 100% waterproof, anti-bacterial, odour-resistant and easy-to-clean. It comes supplied with a USB-connected charging base and a suction cup attachment for handy storage next to your sink or in your shower.

So[Me]Care retails for €129 and is available at all Fifth Avenue Salons, at www.somecare.ie and www.5thavenue.ie/beauty-shop/