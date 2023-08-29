YouTube’s Zoe Sugg shares snaps from daughter Ottilie’s birthday

The Sugg and Deyes families have got lots to celebrate!

YouTube stars Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are today celebrating their firstborn daughter Ottilie’s second birthday.

To mark the special milestone, the proud parents have taken to social media to share some adorable snaps from Ottilie’s birthday party, which was held yesterday at their family home.

Taking to Instagram, Zoe, who is expecting to give birth to the couple’s second baby girl in December, posted an abundance of photos from the fun-filled day.

The couple’s conservatory living room was decked out for the occasion, with rainbow streamed banners and heart-shaped balloons.

The guests were able to enjoy a slice of Ottilie’s incredible birthday cake, as well as enjoy special treats such as pizza catering and their very own ice-cream van.

Zoe, who is also better known as Zoella to her YouTube viewers, looked radiant for the party as she donned a white floral dress, showing off her blossoming bump. Meanwhile, toddler Ottilie looked adorable as she dressed up in a rainbow party dress.

“How do we have a 2 year old already?” Zoe exclaimed in the caption of her post.

Credit: Zoe Sugg Instagram

“Some snippets of Otties party yesterday, she honestly had the best day ever,” the 33-year-old detailed, adding: “And now today is her actual birthday and we’re having such a lovely chilled day”.

Zoe concluded her caption with a heartwarming message for her daughter.

“Feel so lucky to be her Mummy & can’t wait for the next year of watching her grow and blossom! Here’s to 2 years of you Ottilie Rue x” she penned.

Meanwhile, dad Alfie took to his own Instagram account to upload a beautiful snap of the soon-to-be family-of-four, with the simple caption: “2”.

Many famous faces have since replied with lovely birthday messages for toddler Ottilie.

“Happy birthday Ottie,” gushed TV presenter Stacey Solomon.

Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell, who is the partner of Zoe’s brother Joe Sugg, also responded with several love hearts.