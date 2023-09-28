YouTuber Zoe Sugg finally details how fiancé Alfie Deyes proposed

Zoe Sugg has finally revealed the story of her proposal!

The YouTube star announced on September 13 that she is now engaged to her long-term partner Alfie Deyes.

The couple have been together for almost 11 years and share two-year-old daughter Ottilie together, with their second baby girl due to be born in December.

In a video published on Zoe’s YouTube channel yesterday, the pair have now sat down and recalled their proposal.

Firstly, Alfie noted the reason why he chose to propose during the couple’s family holiday to Mykonos, Greece.

“It was 10 years since we were in Mykonos for the first time together,” he shared. “Also, I love the fact that both the children were going to be there, kind of.”

Zoe went on to describe the special moment as her “perfect proposal”.

“Alfie’s family were at the beach and Ottie was having her nap,” the 33-year-old recounted. “We were by the pool, just us two on the sunlounger, and it was just a really lovely moment.”

Credit: Zoe Sugg Instagram

Illustrating the moment before Alfie's proposal, Zoe said: “I was laying on his arm, and all of a sudden, his heart sounded like it was going to explode out of his chest.”

“This is Alfie Deyes, he’s cool, calm, collected at all times. I was like, ‘What the hell?’, and then he pulled the ring out of his pocket,” she gushed.

Alfie continued that he “did a little spiel”, adding: “Zoe went to go put [the ring] on and then was like, ‘Oh wait, you need to ask me!’”

The 30-year-old dad shared that he added a few personal touches to Zoe’s ring – ten diamonds to “signify the ten years that we’ve been together so far,” as well as “Ottie’s birthstone and our second baby’s birthstone.”

Lastly, the couple confirmed that they won’t be having a “quick wedding.”

“We’ve always said we want our kids at our wedding,” Zoe stated. “We have a timeframe in mind at the minute, but we are in no rush.”