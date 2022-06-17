YouTuber Melanie Murphy puts the camera down to write the heartfelt ‘Glass Houses’

Glass Houses is a magical, uplifting novel about family, reconnection and learning not to take anything for granted.

Written by the bestselling author of If Only, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on this book from the moment I heard about it coming out and it did not disappoint! You won’t be able to put this book down once you start reading it.

Jenna Walker has suddenly found herself with no job, no boyfriend, nowhere to live and she’s been wondering for a while now if, apart from her beloved cat Bertie, she has anything to live for. She really doesn’t want to turn up on her sister’s doorstep but that feels like her only option…

Her sister on the other hand, is already stretched between her job and the demands of looking after their mother. Rosie is not happy about having yet another person to take care of. If only one thing in her life would work out the way she wants it to…

When their grieving neighbour, a retired doctor, has the idea to start a mysterious community garden project, the sisters soon find themselves persuaded to get involved. And as they spend time working side by side, watching what they plant together grow and flourish, strange and wonderful things start to happen, things that will change their lives forever.

If you're looking for a story to get lost in, Glass Houses needs to be added to your reading list. This novel is so smartly written from the POV of both sisters so you really get to experience what each woman is going through from their viewpoint.

As each character has such a unique, yet relatable story to tell, it’s hard not to get completely consumed by the story.

The author has put a trigger warning at the beginning of the book which is much appreciated as some of the difficult subjects which are discussed are quite open and raw, in a good and necessary way. The serious topics that were covered like mental health, grief and the downfalls of social media are written about with such depth and understanding, it makes you really feel for each and every character.

I’m not afraid to say I shed a tear at the end of the story and wish I could read it for the first time all over again just to experience each character’s journey once more.