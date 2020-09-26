Your Saturday night dining sorted: Squash Fritters with Caramel Sauce

Seasonal and wonderfully versatile, there are many ways to enjoy quality Irish squash in a variety of sweet and savoury ideas. It may come as a surprise but there are several varieties of squash, each with their own distinctive look and colour. For example, the Spaghetti Squash is named after the way its flesh falls away into ribbons when cooked. All varieties of squash are versatile, nutritious, delicious and very much a part of autumn cooking.

We always look at squash in-store and wonder what to do with it – if you are like us and you also don’t know what to do with this delicious vegetable, Aldi is here to help with this easy and delicious recipe.

Squash Fritters with Caramel Sauce

Light puffed squash fritters flavoured with cinnamon and ginger.

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash

2 medium eggs

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

Pinch black pepper

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

200g plain flour

60g butter

200g light brown sugar

125ml fresh cream

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

To make the fritters:

Peel the butternut squash, cut in half and remove the seeds.

Measure out 500g and chop into chunks – depending on the size of your squash, keep any leftovers to use again in soups or sauces.

Put the 500g of butternut squash into a saucepan, cover with boiling water, bring to the boil, cover and simmer till tender – about 15 mins.

Drain well and liquidise the flesh or mash till smooth.

Put into a large mixing bowl, whisk in the eggs, flour and baking powder.

Season with the salt, pepper, cinnamon, ginger and mix well.

To make the sauce:

Chop the butter into small chunks and put into a small pan with the cream, sugar and vanilla essence.

Cook gently until the sugar has melted and the sauce is a light brown fudge colour – stirring often as you cook.

To cook the fritters, heat some oil in a saucepan till it reaches 325°C – drop spoons of the batter into the hot oil and fry till they are golden brown, then remove with a slotted spoon and place on kitchen towel to drain.

Do not overcrowd the pan. Cook the fritters in batches keeping them warm while you cook the rest.

Serve the fritters alongside the caramel sauce.

Try Aldi’s squash range available in store now: