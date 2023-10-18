SHEmazing!
‘Your gorgeous Skin’ created by Dr.PAWPAW has officially launched in Ireland

Launching loudly and proudly into Ireland this October is a new pioneering skincare collection that vibrantly champions science and performance. Dr.PAWPAW’s ethical and environmental values stay true with ‘YOUR Gorgeous SKIN’ – a 100% vegan streamlined collection of nine accessible, multipurpose products that are suitable for all skin types with an innovative trademarked formulation.

YOUR Gorgeous SKIN created by Dr.PAWPAW introduces PAPAYALURONIC™ with this collection, a new formulation concept in skincare with effective results. PAPAYALURONIC™ provides the nourishing and soothing effects of papaya extract, teamed with 8x hyaluronic acids which absorb into all layers of the skin for instant and long-lasting hydration, resulting in super soft skin. This incredible ingredient is used throughout the range. This multi-depth result achieves both immediate and long-lasting hydration that protects the skin cells and promotes a healthy skin barrier, strengthening and plumping the skin. This innovative mix is complemented by a host of top-level ingredients including Bakuchiol, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Retinol.

This collection includes a supercharged 4-in-1 face serum that offers the benefits of four serums usually bought separately, into one dynamic formula. PAPAYALURONIC™ works to intensely hydrate and calm the skin providing anti-redness, Vitamin C to brighten the complexion and Bakuchiol to prevent and reduce the signs of ageing such as fine lines. Also powered by dynamic PAPAYALURONIC™ is a fast-absorbing SPF 50+ PA++++ day cream which provides extremely high UVA and UVB protection without any white cast. Suitable to be worn underneath makeup and doubles as a treatment product this SPF is suitable for all skin types adding a powerful boost of hydration and rejuvenation with a PEG free formula.

Planet-conscious packaging and natural formulas with ethically-sourced ingredients have been created to form this innovative collection that encompasses skinplicity. A range for everyone, whether it is used as a standalone routine or supplementary product, the benefits and results have the power to transform. All components are 100% recyclable and are designed in the UK and made in Korea.

As a testament to Dr.PAWPAW's unwavering commitment to the planet and sustainability, they have ensured that all product tubes are made from 42% recycled plastic. The outer box is made from FSC-approved board with soy ink. YOUR gorgeous SKIN sheet masks are 100% biodegradable and can be popped in the food bin.

Discover the full range of Your Gorgeous Skin range, exclusively available in McCauleys Pharmacies nationwide now.

The range includes: 

3-in-1 Cleansing Balm – RRP €17/£15

A hydrating balm that melts away makeup and gently resurfaces the skin leaving it clean, conditioned and refreshed.

4-in-1 Serum – RRP €17/£15

A multi-tasking serum that hydrates, calms, smooths and brightens skin. The appearance of fine lines are reduced and skin is left smooth and revitalised.

Brightening Eye Cream – RRP €15/£13

A high-performance targeted cream that brightens the eye area. The appearance of fine lines are reduced whilst the skin is also soothed and hydrated.

Hydrating Day Cream – RRP €20/£18

A nourishing day cream that provides a powerful boost of hydration. Skin is left smooth, soft, and moisturised.

SPF 50+ PA++++ Day Cream – RRP €20/£18

A nourishing day cream with added SPF 50 pa ++++ – extremely effective against UVA & UVB, providing the best possible protection available on the market. Delivering a powerful boost of hydration. Skin is left smooth, soft, moisturised and protected.

Rejuvenating Night Cream – RRP €20/£18

A nourishing cream that soothes and hydrates the skin, whilst reducing the appearance of fine lines. Lightly fragranced with soothing chamomile to aid relaxation.

Glowing Sheet Mask – RRP €6/£4.99

A hydrating mask which nourishes the skin. The appearance of fine lines are reduced and skin is left plump and smooth.

Soothing Sheet Mask – RRP €6/£4.99

A gentle nourishing mask which soothes and relieves the skin. Skin is left soft and rejuvenated.

Hydrating Sheet Mask – RRP €6/£4.99

The ultimate boost of hydration. A nourishing mask which leaves the skin feeling soft and visibly radiant.

