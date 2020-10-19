Your favourite coffee just got a little bit better

Frank and Honest Coffee is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the Guaranteed Irish symbol in recognition for its role in supporting Irish jobs and communities nationwide.

The Guaranteed Irish membership acknowledges Frank and Honest’s ever-growing journey, delivering the best tasting coffee across Ireland and in turn supporting local communities and creating jobs nationwide. Frank and Honest will continue to grow its national geographical footprint bringing its coffee, that is made specifically with Irish tastes in mind, to every corner in Ireland.

Guaranteed Irish CEO Brid O’Connell said: “I’m delighted to welcome gourmet coffee company Frank and Honest as members. The Guaranteed Irish symbol helps consumers and businesses to identify products and services that are better choices for communities across Ireland. We only award the symbol to companies which provide quality jobs, support local communities and are committed to Irish provenance. We recognise Frank and Honest’s commitment to the local community and look forward to working with them to further build brand awareness amongst consumers of the benefits of supporting local.”

Speaking about the Guaranteed Irish membership, Frank and Honest’s Marketing Manager, Rosemary Walsh said: “Frank and Honest is delighted to be awarded the Guaranteed Irish membership. Consumers have so many options on where to purchase coffee and now, more than ever we want people to be aware that by purchasing Frank and Honest, they are buying an Irish brand and supporting Irish jobs. Sustainability is at the core of what Frank and Honest do and in light of the pandemic, the meaning of sustainability and protecting our environment has moved closer to home.”

All Frank and Honest coffee cups and lids are 100% compostable.

For more information on Frank and Honest’s sustainable solutions visit: www.frankandhonest.ie