Young woman tragically dies following car accident in Waterford

A woman in her 20’s has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle collision in Waterford today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the N25 at Faha near Kilmacthomas, Co.Waterford this morning, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The two-vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry occurred at around 8.30am. The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 20’s, was tragically pronounced deceased later at the scene.

Her body has since been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Waterford for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Diversions are currently in place to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.