Young woman in her 20s suffers fatal assault in Athboy, Co. Meath

The Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault of a young woman in Co. Meath on Friday morning.

Gardaí responded to a call of an unresponsive woman (20s) in a house in the Rathmore area of Athboy in the early hours of this morning. National Ambulance Service personnel also attended the scene and sadly the woman was declared deceased.

Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A man aged in his 30s was later arrested at a different location and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, in Ashbourne Garda Station.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Kells Garda Station.

Enquiries are ongoing.