Young Wexford boy injured after vicious dog attack

A young boy has been attacked by a dog over the weekend in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

The boy was playing outside in an estate with his friends on Sunday afternoon when a neighbour's dog is said to have attacked him.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene and the boy was brought to Crumlin Children’s Hospital by the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 117 helicopter.

The dog that attacked the boy, which is said to be a pitbull mix, has reportedly been out down since the incident.

This morning on RTÉ’ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Irish Independent Public Affairs Correspondent Amy Molloy, spoke about the terrifying incident.

“This is quite a shocking incident that happened in Enniscorthy, Co.Wexford yesterday”, she explained. “There was a number of people who witnessed it, a number of kids”.

After speaking to parents of the children who witnessed the savage attack, Amy revealed, “Their kids are quite traumatised by what they saw”.

“Some of the neighbours managed to pull the dog, which is believed to be a pitbull cross, off the young boy”.

The young boy underwent surgery last night after his injuries were described as being ‘serious’. There have been no more updates on the child’s condition this morning.

Gardaí are continuing their enquiries into the worrying incident.

We wish the young boy a full and speedy recovery.