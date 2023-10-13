Young boy rushed to hospital following alleged assault in Clare

It has been confirmed that a young boy has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault last week.

The alleged incident is believed to have happened last Thursday (October 5), at a premises in Co. Clare.

Now, one week on after initial reports, Gardaí have shared that the young boy has since been taken to hospital in Co. Limerick.

The name and age of the child has not yet been disclosed to the public. Investigators have also chosen to withhold any further details about the alleged attack.

In a statement to the public, which was released yesterday evening, a spokesperson for the Gardaí wrote: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at a premises in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, on Thursday afternoon, October 5, 2023.”

"A male child was brought to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries,” they confirmed, adding that "investigations are ongoing."

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the case.