You Simply MUST check out Sinéad O’Connor’s quirky home in Bray

If you’re house-hunting and looking for somewhere to live by the sea, then you simply must check out this quirky sea-front home belonging to Irish singing sensation Sinéad O’Connor, which is now up for sale.

Taking up some prime real estate facing the promenade at Strand Road, in Bray, Co. Wicklow, Sinéad O’Connor’s Montebello home is on the market for €950K.

The 1860s double-fronted Victorian house is quite a site, and can’t be missed thanks to the colourful quoin stones which brighten up either side of the building. Stepping inside the home though and you’re immediately treated to a rare glimpse at Sinéad’s very interesting interior style.

myhome.ie

myhome.ie

Bright rainbow colours adorn each and every wall and even some of the ceilings too. Most notably would probably be the master bedroom, which Sinéad has decorated with a sizable wall mural that takes up a large portion of the space.

As soon as you walk through the front door, you’re met by a mesmerising, hot pink entrance hallway. As you meander through the rest of the house, you’ll soon find that Sinéad’s unusual style carries throughout, including many shades of pink, a variety of rainbow rugs and dated carpets.

myhome.ie

myhome.ie

However, there’s no denying that a property like this is absolutely full of potential, featuring lust-worthy original fireplaces, stunning hardwood floors, beautiful cornicing, not forgetting of course, the dreamy location — a stone’s throw from the sea and only a five minute walk to the DART.

myhome.ie

myhome.ie

The Montebello home consists of six bedrooms and four bathrooms, three living areas, a dining room, kitchen, sunroom and a spacious garden and patio, perfect for any growing family who would love a sea-front view.

myhome.ie

While Sinéad’s alternative style might not be for everyone, we’re sure it’s nothing a trip to Woodies and a lick of paint can’t fix! Check out the full property listing on myhome.ie.