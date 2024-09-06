You NEED to try this strawberry cheesecake overnight oats recipe

There’s nothing we love more than waking up and enjoying a tasty breakfast each morning.

With the seasons preparing to change, we’re looking at switching up our breakfast options, and what better way to enjoy the last of the sweet summer strawberries than with strawberry cheesecake overnight oats!

This recipe only takes 5 minutes to prepare and can be done the night before. Plus, these overnight oats are good for you, meaning your breakfast will be nutritious and delicious.

Made with the Linwoods Strawberry Energy Overnight Oats that provides a boost of B Vitamins, your energy levels will remain steady throughout the day and you’ll be left feeling satisfied all morning.

Check out the recipe for 5-Minute Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats below:

Serves – 2

Preparation Time – 5 Mins

Ingredients:

50g Linwoods Strawberry Energy Overnight Oats

100ml Milk of your choice

2 tbsp Yogurt

2 tbsp Cream Cheese

Toppings:

2 tbsp Yogurt

Fresh Strawberries, chopped

1 Oat Biscuit, crushed

1 tbsp Almond Butter

Method:

1. Prepare the Base: In an airtight container or jar, mix together the Linwoods Strawberry Energy Overnight Oats, milk, yogurt, and cream cheese. Stir until well combined.

2. Refrigerate: Seal the container and place it in the fridge. Let it set overnight or for a few hours until the mixture thickens into a creamy, cheesecake-like consistency.

3. Add the Toppings: Once your oats are set, it’s time to add the toppings. Spread a layer of yogurt on top, followed by a generous sprinkle of chopped strawberries. For a crunchy, cheesecake crust-like finish, crumble an oat biscuit over the top. Drizzle with almond butter for an extra touch of richness.

4. Enjoy! Dig in and savour this indulgent yet nutritious breakfast. The creamy oats combined with the fresh strawberries and crunchy biscuit create a perfect balance of flavours and textures, making it feel like you’re indulging in a slice of strawberry cheesecake – but in a much healthier way!

Linwoods Overnight Oats range is available from Health Food Shop Nourish in Dublin, Kildare and Galway.