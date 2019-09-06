You need to go to Hudson Taylor’s iconic Whelan’s gig this December

Hudson Taylor are one of the greatest Irish bands around at the moment. The Feel It Again singers deserve just as much praise and success as Picture This, yet they can often be overlooked.

Their latest single Back To You should be on everyone’s Spotify playlist because it is one of their best songs to date. It’s got that pure Irish folk sound with Hudson Taylor’s heartfelt lyrics.

To mark the release of their new single, the brothers have confirmed a string of Irish dates and you can guarantee we’ll be heading along to see them.

They’ll be performing all across the Emerald Isle, including five nights at Whelan's.

Do yourself a favour and go to one of their December shows in Whelan's. Their Christmas week gigs makes my December ten times better. It is by far one of the best gigs of the year, so don’t miss out when tickets go on sale next week.

Hudson Taylor are undoubtedly one of the best bands to come out of Ireland in years so bless your ears and head along to see them on their Irish tour.

You can buy tickets here. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 13.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

10th October – Blackbox Theatre, Galway

11th October – Big Top Dolans, Limerick

12th October – Speigeltent, Wexford

13th October – Cyprus Avenue, Cork

17th October – Set Theatre, Kilkenny

19th October – Lukers, Shannonbridge

24th October – Kenny’s, Lahinch

25th October – Ruby Room, Castlebar

27th October – The Guildhall, Derry

31st October – Mike The Pies, Listowel

1st November – Debarras, Clonakilty

17th – 21st December – Whelans, Dublin