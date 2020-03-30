You need to add The Two Lives of Lydia Bird to your reading list

Trying to make the most of all this time at home can be tricky. We can all admit that we'd easily curl up on the sofa and watch an entire season of Grey's Anatomy instead of tackling our to-do list. Many have taken to baking, others are working out at home and millions have started reading again.

There are dozens of books out there to enjoy during this time. Whether you like a tense thriller, a gripping drama or a swoon-worthy romance then there's plenty to choose from. One book that has been at the top of our reading list for quite sometime is Josie Silver's The Two Lives of Lydia Bird. The author of One Day In December is back with another page-turner that you're going to fall in love with.

The Two Lives of Lydia Bird has won over Reese Witherspoon and Marian Keyes so you just have to add it to your reading list.

Lydia and Freddie. Freddie and Lydia. They’ve been together for almost a decade, and Lydia thinks their love is indestructible. But she’s wrong. Because on her twenty-seventh birthday, Freddie dies in a card accident.

So now it’s just Lydia, and all she wants to do is hide indoors and sob till her eyes fall out. But Lydia knows that Freddie would want her to live her life well. So, enlisting the help of his best friend and her sister Elle, she takes her first tentative steps into the world and starts to live- perhaps even to love- again. Then something unbelievable happens, and Lydia gets another chance at her old life with Freddie. But what if there’s someone in her new life who wants her to stay?

This heartwarming book is the perfect way to escape the scary world we are living in at the moment. It'll warm your heart and become a source of joy in these dark times.