You NEED this new coffee cocktail in your life

The days of sipping White Russian's in the club may be thing of the past, but Tia Maria, the world-famous coffee liqueur, has only gone and launched a brand new ready-to-drink cocktail providing its unmistakable and unique recipe in an Iced Coffee Frappé.  Yay!

The new Iced Coffee Frappé is a ready-to-drink cocktail made with 100% Arabica coffee, delicious milk cream and the unique taste of Tia Maria – offering an indulgent yet refreshing cocktail.

Using clever nitro technology drinkers can enjoy the typical frappé foam which is created as the can is first opened, offering cocktail lovers a velvety smooth texture to enjoy – the moment you open it, you hear this mini-explosive burst which means it's already frothy when you pour. It is best enjoyed chilled served over ice but it's not essential.

The new product has a lower ABV of 4% for consumers to enjoy the unique taste of Tia Maria in a ready-made cocktail form.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bringing to life Tia Maria’s one of a kind personality the new, bold packaging has been created in collaboration with street artist Karski from the Netherlands that reinforces Tia Maria’s ‘one-of-a-kind’ soul: a unique blend of 100% Arabica coffee beans and premium vanilla with exclusive cold brew extraction. Karski adds, “I’m extremely happy that Tia Maria identifies its branding with my vibrant works of art. This ready-to-drink can has a unique appearance with its abstract design and ‘one of a kind’ colours.”

Tia Maria Iced Coffee Frappé is now available from carry out stores nationwide and we suggest you buy it by the caseload.  

