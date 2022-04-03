You need these metallic loose pigments from Bellamianta.

One of Ireland’s top tanning brands, Bellamianta, are here to make their mark on our beauty routines with their dazzling Magma Fusion Eyeshadow Pots. With the glitz and glamour of nightlife back with a bang, it’s time to up our makeup game. Available in 8 hypnotising hues, the new Magma Fusion Eyeshadow Pots feature an array of earthy shades suitable for all skin tones. Packing a pigment punch, these small but mighty makeup bag staples require minimal effort, while providing maximum payoff.

The range of rich, deep, earthy tones and bright, eye-catching metallic hues are the perfect addition to your beauty arsenal, allowing you to transform any look from subtle to sultry with a swift sweep of a brush. Instantly stand out from the crowd with a striking, showstopping shimmer, creating an alluring and irresistible look. Mesmerise onlookers as the light of the disco ball catches your eye, or add a glistening glimmer to the everyday mundane, immediately dialling up your inner diva.

Magma Fusion Eyeshadow Pots are designed to be used both alone or alongside your tried and tested shadows, instantly elevating any look with a variety of luscious, shimmering finishes. Their silky soft texture makes it easy to add a chic luminescence to any eye makeup look.

The extensive shade range of earthy pigments include:

Mica – A dazzling pearlescent gunmetal grey.

– A dazzling pearlescent gunmetal grey. Ochre – A bright, eye-catching metallic gold.

– A bright, eye-catching metallic gold. Raw Sienna – A sparkling, alluring, pure gold.

– A sparkling, alluring, pure gold. Burnt Sienna – A champagne-toned dark steel tone.

– A champagne-toned dark steel tone. Cooling Lava – A deep-toned golden bronze.

– A deep-toned golden bronze. Magma – A vibrant, luxurious, burgundy red.

– A vibrant, luxurious, burgundy red. Rose Lava – A glistening pink-toned grey.

– A glistening pink-toned grey. Umber – The darkest colour of the range, a rich, plum-tone.

The New Bellamianta Magma Fusion Eyeshadow Pots (RRP €16.99) are available to purchase now from www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide.