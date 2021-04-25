You need these enchanting faux floral handmade bouquets

There is nothing like beautiful pink peonies or gentle roses to give a soft and welcoming feel to any room. These enchanting, faux floral handmade bouquets from The Irish Country Home are so realistic, the beholder can but only feel drawn to touch and feel the delicate texture of the soft petals.

Pale Pink Peonies €75

A beautifully convincing bouquet of the highest quality classic pale pink peonies. These gorgeous blooms will stand the test of time and will look timeless and elegant in any space. This graceful arrangement consists of 6 stems with a height 50cm, that can be cut or bent to style as desired. The vase is not included but available to buy separately as part of the full vase and home accessories collection available to order.

Pale Pink Hybrid Tea Roses €90

These radiant, pale pink Tea Roses have the most gorgeous soft petals and are curved by hand, giving a very authentic look. The wired stem has two sets of leaves and realistic thorns to add to the realism. This bouquet contains 6 stems each with a height of 52cm. The vase is not included but available to buy separately as part of the full vase and home accessories collection available to order.

With a wide array of faux floral arrangements and home accessories starting from as little as €20, give your home a well-deserved lift by visiting The Irish Country Home. All products can be delivered directly to your door or to the door of someone special, with a handwritten personalised note.

For further information visit www.theirishcountryhome.com.