You NEED McVitie’s new ‘V.I.Bs – Very Important Biscuits’ in your life

McVitie’s, one of Ireland’s most loved biscuit brands*, has just launched their newest creation – the V.I.Bs (Very Important Biscuits), a deluxe new range of biscuits that will envelop the senses in pure luxury, a truly splendid taste sensation.

Though very hard to describe, we’ll try! Each of the McVitie’s V.I.Bs has been specially designed with blissful moments in mind, enjoy one (or even two!) as an indulgent reward and a break from the hustle and bustle of your jam-packed daily life. Biscuits have never been so opulent!

The V.I.Bs come in 3 flavours, each arguably more delectable than the next;

Classic Caramel Bliss, a combination of golden baked biscuit, topped with an abundance of exquisite chewy caramel, all covered with rich and revered McVitie’s silky milk chocolate.

Heavenly Chocolate Hazelnut, a generous layer of Heavenly Chocolate Hazelnut flavour chewy caramel is at the heart of this golden baked biscuit, finished off with a thick coating of McVitie’s iconic silky-smooth milk chocolate.

Luscious Blood Orange, a moreish layer of Luscious Blood Orange flavour chewy caramel sandwiched between a golden baked biscuit and a lavish coating of McVitie’s beloved creamy milk chocolate.

McVitie’s V.I.Bs are available to purchase now in all major retailers including Dunnes, Tesco and SuperValu priced at a recommended retail price of €2.65 per packet

For more information on the V.I.Bs visit the McVities website.