‘You’ is going to resume filming season three this Autumn

That’s right fans of the psychological thriller, You will be pleased to know that we won’t have too much longer to wait before season three is back on our screens.

Filming for the third season of this widely popular and highly addictive show had to be put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, a show insider has confirmed to LADbible that production is set to recommence this very autumn.

Although a release date for the upcoming season is still very much unknown, with production nearly back up and running, it surely won’t be too long of a wait before the infamous serial killer and narcissist, Joe Goldberg returns to our screens.

After being left on a cliff-hanger that had us clinging to the edge of our seats at the end of season two, we think it’s fair to say that You season three is exactly what we need right about now.

Since the last season aired, fans have been theorising as to who Joe’s next unknown subject might be. With the rest of us left in the dark, itching to find out more, at least we can be assured that this story isn’t anywhere near finished.

Show co-creator, Sera Gamble revealed that there’s still so many more stories to tell, saying to the Hollywood Reporter, “I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons.” Well, we certainly hope you do just that!