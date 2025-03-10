‘You’ fans react as Netflix shares full trailer for final season

We finally have a full trailer for the final season of You!

Back in March 2023, Netflix announced that their hit thriller series You had been renewed for a fifth and final season. Following production delays with the actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood in 2023, Netflix confirmed last December that You would be delivering its final season in 2025.

Now, ahead of its release next month, the streaming service has finally treated fans to a full-length trailer for You’s final season!

Earlier today, the Netflix team took to social media to release the official trailer, which can be viewed below:

Following the trailer’s release, many You viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their hopes for the final season.

"This gave me chills just now,” one fan commented.

“There’s always another girl,” another joked.

“Y'all Joe Goldberg better be arrested this time,” a third fan exclaimed.

Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie will be reprising their respective roles as Joe and Kate. Madeline Brewer will also be appearing as Bronte, a young playwright who becomes tempting to Joe when she gets a job at his bookstore.

In their synopsis for season five, Netflix has confirmed that this season is set a few years after the events of season four. Joe and Kate are now married, and they have chosen to settle back in New York.

Netflix’s official logline reads: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Regarding the remaining cast members, Griffin Matthews has joined You as Kate’s brother, Teddy, while Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp will star as Kate’s identical twin sisters, Raegan and Maddie.

The new trailer also hints at the return of several familiar faces, including framed prisoner Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), and Joe’s young, estranged son, Henry.

The final season of You premieres on Netflix on April 24.