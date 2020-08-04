You can now win the GAA shorts Paul Mescal wore in Normal People

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones were the stars of Normal People, but the real star of the show were Connell's famous GAA shorts.

We can all admit we swooned over Connell's GAA shorts and now you can get your hands on them! The shorts are just some of the lots up for grabs as part of the “Auction Thrill for Jack & Jill” charity auction taking place online in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation from Friday, August 21 at 10am to August 28 at 7pm.

The auction at www.jackandjill.ie will raise much-needed funds for the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation emergency SOS appeal. Due to COVID-19, the charity has had to cancel a raft of fundraising events and is working hard to fill a projected €250,000 gap in fundraising this year for its vital services for very sick children.

With over 40 lots, there’s something for everyone, with auction highlights including:

Connell’s GAA shorts from the hit TV show Normal People signed by actor Paul Mescal, who has been nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance. Paul has recorded a message of support for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation here

Conor Murray’s rugby shirt and boots from the Rugby World Cup 2019

Golfer Shane Lowry’s souvenir flag from the 18th hole following his Open Championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019, as well as a signed cap and glove

The script from Episode 1 of the critically-acclaimed Normal People, which has been nominated for a slew of Emmy Awards, signed by director Lenny Abrahamson and actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones

Munster Rugby Team’s shirt signed by the 2019/2020 squad

An Ireland rugby ball signed by members of the team

A double magnum of Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac, Grand Cru Classé 1981, signed by Bono of U2, Philip Orr, President of the IRFU 2017/18, and Jean Charles Cazes, owner of Lynch-Bages

An original signed sketch of the ‘Casino’ jumpsuit from Paul Costelloe’s Spring Summer 2020 collection, along with the actual outfit (size 8)

A hand-painted dress from designer Helen Steele; an Irish dancing workshop with Prodijig; a GAA All Stars 2013 framed jersey signed by the team and manager Jim Gavin; a hurley signed by the All Ireland-winning Kilkenny team of 2014; and a number of artworks by Irish artist and TV presenter Róisín Murphy

That’s not to mention other much sought-after goodies, among them a year’s supply of Lily O’Brien’s chocolates; two tickets from Universal Music Ireland for Dermot Kennedy’s sold-out show in July 2021; and an overnight luxury stay with dinner and afternoon tea at the Johnstown Estate in County Meath.

To make sure not to miss out on something ultra-special, while supporting a very worthy cause, people are being urged to put the auction dates in their diaries now. For full information on these and other auction items, including reserve prices, check out www.jackandjill.ie

Carmel Doyle, CEO with the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, has been bowled over by the support of those donating auction items: “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from all quarters for our Auction Thrill for Jack & Jill. People have been incredibly generous in offering often prized personal possessions of huge sentimental value. However, people also recognise the really important work of our Jack and Jill nurses and the frontline home nursing and end-of-life support that we provide to 362 children across the country today. These are children, from birth to five years of age, with highly complex medical and life-threatening conditions, who have nowhere else to turn but to Jack and Jill. I would urge the public to please be as generous as they can and get bidding so that our nurses can continue doing what they do best in our bid to support seriously ill children and their families.”