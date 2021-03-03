You can now rent Lady Gaga’s old New York pad for $2,000 per month

Before the Poker Face singer rose to fame with her hit album The Fame Monster, she resided in this cosy apartment on the Lower East Side of New York City.

According to a 60 Minutes interview from 2011, Lady Gaga revealed that she lived in this apartment at 176 Stanton Street for three years before she rose to fame.

Now Gaga’s former pad is available to rent again for the sweet price of just $2,000 per month. While this may sound like a lot, by New York’s renting standards this could even be considered a steal.

The Stanton Street apartment includes one bedroom, one bathroom and an open-planned kitchen come dining come living room area. It features 10 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and inlaid wood flooring throughout.

Not forgetting of course the surprising amount of natural lighting which is featured throughout the apartment thanks to the two large windows seen in the bedroom, the windows in the kitchen and bathroom and the sky light above the living area.

According to the rental listing, the corner- apartment is in “excellent condition in a well maintained pre-war building.”

The listing also notes that an apartment like this is a hot commodity in New York and won’t be on the market for long. So if you fancy picking up and moving to the Lower East Side, you better move quickly!