Yestival: Celebrating the 3rd anniversary of marriage equality

On the three-year anniversary of the marriage equality referendum in Ireland, we'll definitely be feeling like celebrating.

The referendum marked the recognition of the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals to express their love through marriage on the Emerald Isle, and it truly was a day to be proud of where we come from.

" target="_blank">Mother, one of Ireland's most iconic LGBTQ+ establishments, is throwing the party of the year to mark the occasion.

Yestival will be hosted in the Tivoli theatre, and the main performance on the night will come from the one and only Sophie Ellis Bextor.

'Across the two levels of the theatre, in association with Smirnoff, we’ll be rolling up our sequined sleeves, grabbing the Tivoli with both our glittered gay claws and tearing the roof off the place with the biggest queer party of the year,' reads the event description.

'Headlining the Mother main stage with an explosion of pop at the stroke of midnight, Sophie Ellis Bextor performs live with support from festival favourites & club residents, The Mother DJs. It’s Mother on the Dancefloor

'Upstairs, enter a world of gender bending performance, trippy theatre, bangin’ tunes and very special sparkling guests as our theatre space is transformed into a queer performance haven.'

Tickets are available right here from Eventbright, but get in there fast, as tier one has already sold out.