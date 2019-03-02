Yep, it’s confirmed! We all prefer our pet dogs to our brothers and sisters

This little bit of new research is very heart-warming.

As much as we all love our siblings, it turns out we love our dogs a little bit more than them.

In an unsurprising, but lovely new study, it was confirmed that even though we love our brothers/sisters, we actually trust dogs more.

The research was carried out on 77 12-year-olds in the UK, and found that pets not only make kids happier, but they also get along better with them, too.

Girls in particular are closer to their pet pooches, and also have a higher level of companionship with them, compared to boys.

Matt Cassells, one of the researchers, said: “Anyone who has loved a childhood pet knows that we turn to them for companionship and disclosure, just like relationships between people.

“Even though pets may not fully understand or respond verbally, the level of disclosure to pets was no less than to siblings.

“The fact that pets cannot understand or talk back may even be a benefit as it means they are completely non-judgmental.”

We'll forever love our pups.