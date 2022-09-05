X Factor’s Jake Quickenden shares first look at Ibiza wedding

Former The X-Factor contestant Jake Quickenden has tied the knot to his fiancée Sophie Church on the gorgeous Spanish island of Ibiza over the weekend.

Jake has shared a first look into his wedding this morning, Monday, by sharing snaps to social media.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old shared a photo of him and Sophie wearing their wedding outfits in a car. Jake’s new wedding band is in full view as he rests his hand on his wife’s shoulder.

Credit: Instagram

The first glimpse at Sophie’s dress shows her veil had gorgeous pearls delicately placed along it. Jake’s dapper suit was a nude colour, with a brown waistcoat and single pink rose button hole.

Jake also shared a touching photo of a reserved seat at the ceremony to his 1M Instagram followers. A sign was resting on the seat that read, ‘We know you would be here today if heaven weren’t so far away”.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here runner-up also showed a picture of a pin that he wore on the special day that had the same quote printed on it along with, ‘Dad & Oliver’, and photos of Jake’s late dad and brother.

Jake proposed to Sophie in August 2021 while they were enjoying a holiday in Greece. When sharing the wonderful news of their engagement, Quickenden wrote, “SHE SAID YES… The love of my life the mother to my beautiful Leo and Freddie, I love you so much… this isn’t a drill it’s actually happening”.

Credit: Instagram

The pair share a son named Leo together, whom they welcomed into the world in February that same year. Sophie is already mum to her son Freddie, from a previous relationship.

The singer celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, the day before his wedding. He shared a family photo to Instagram with the sweet caption, “Get to marry my best friend tomorrow with family and friends surrounding us!! Missing a couple of special people but they will be watching down!!”.