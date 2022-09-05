X Factor’s Jake Quickenden shares first look at Ibiza wedding
Former The X-Factor contestant Jake Quickenden has tied the knot to his fiancée Sophie Church on the gorgeous Spanish island of Ibiza over the weekend.
Jake has shared a first look into his wedding this morning, Monday, by sharing snaps to social media.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old shared a photo of him and Sophie wearing their wedding outfits in a car. Jake’s new wedding band is in full view as he rests his hand on his wife’s shoulder.
The first glimpse at Sophie’s dress shows her veil had gorgeous pearls delicately placed along it. Jake’s dapper suit was a nude colour, with a brown waistcoat and single pink rose button hole.
Jake also shared a touching photo of a reserved seat at the ceremony to his 1M Instagram followers. A sign was resting on the seat that read, ‘We know you would be here today if heaven weren’t so far away”.
The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here runner-up also showed a picture of a pin that he wore on the special day that had the same quote printed on it along with, ‘Dad & Oliver’, and photos of Jake’s late dad and brother.
Jake proposed to Sophie in August 2021 while they were enjoying a holiday in Greece. When sharing the wonderful news of their engagement, Quickenden wrote, “SHE SAID YES… The love of my life the mother to my beautiful Leo and Freddie, I love you so much… this isn’t a drill it’s actually happening”.
The pair share a son named Leo together, whom they welcomed into the world in February that same year. Sophie is already mum to her son Freddie, from a previous relationship.
The singer celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, the day before his wedding. He shared a family photo to Instagram with the sweet caption, “Get to marry my best friend tomorrow with family and friends surrounding us!! Missing a couple of special people but they will be watching down!!”.