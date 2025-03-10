X Factor’s Eoghan Quigg weds in Vegas one week after engagement

Eoghan Quigg is now a married man!

The former X Factor star has announced that he has tied the knot with his fiancée, less than two weeks after revealing their engagement.

On February 28, Eoghan shared that he had proposed to his partner, Amy Campbell, during a romantic trip to New York City.

Now, the couple – who parent four children between them – have confirmed that they recently travelled to Las Vegas to get married.

Yesterday, Eoghan and Amy took to Instagram to share an exciting video update on their nuptials.

The video begins with Eoghan getting down on one knee in New York’s Central Park. The clip then cuts to the happy couple all dressed up in wedding attire, celebrating outside the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

“So we’ve been keeping a little secret,” the newlyweds teased in their caption, before adding: “What happens in Vegas..”

Eoghan and Amy also shared a second video montage captured throughout their wedding day, which sees the pair lip-syncing to Katy Perry’s hit ‘Waking Up In Vegas’.

Following their surprising wedding update, many of Eoghan and Amy’s followers have been taking the opportunity to express their congratulations.

“Love it!! Such a vibe, good on you guys!! Congratulations,” one fan commented.

“This is ICONIC! Congratulations,” another exclaimed.

“No way! Congratulations you two!” a third follower replied.

On February 28, Eoghan and Amy announced their engagement, posting photos and videos of the moment that the singer proposed.

“Today I asked my best friend to marry me and she said YES! 27.2.25,” Derry native Eoghan penned in his caption.

The happy couple have been together since 2015. Eoghan and Amy became parents together for the first time in April 2021, with the birth of their daughter, Emmy Belle.

Then, in April 2023, Eoghan and Amy welcomed their son Camden. Emmy Belle and Camden join Amy’s older two children, Cooper and Milla, whom she gave birth to during a previous relationship.