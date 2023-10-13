X-Factor star Ray Quinn marries fiancé Emily in intimate wedding

Wedding bells are ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Ray Quinn as he has married his partner Emily Fletcher.

Ray is known for his appearance on The X-Factor back in 2006, where he placed second behind Leona Lewis.

The singer has now married his partner in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by 70 of their nearest and dearest.

Opening up to OK! about their big day, Ray reflected on seeing his bride walking down the aisle towards him. The 35-year-old admitted, “It was the moment I’d been waiting for”.

“I caught sight of her and she looked absolutely amazing, I just burst into tears”.

“All the emotion from the day, the night before and even the year we’d been planning the wedding, just hit me. I knew how Emily would’ve been feeling walking with her dad, it was overwhelming”.

Ray and Emily’s revealed their mums played big roles during the big day, but Quinn also opened up about the absence of his dad, who tragically passed away three years ago from cancer.

“Emily supported me through a lot of that time and she showed me again on our wedding day how she goes above and beyond what anyone else would do”, Quinn explained as he detailed the moving gesture his wife did for him to pay tribute to Ray’s dad.

“She gave me a tiny little pin with my dad’s picture on it that I wore on the inside of my jacket”.

“And on the sweetheart table at the wedding breakfast she put a framed photo of him by us. I would never have thought of that. It was so special”.

Ray continued, “The gold in my ring is from my dad’s wedding band, it’s the same gold my dad wore every day for 47 years. So with the ring, the pin and the photo, my dad was very much at my wedding, thanks to Emily”.

The former X-Factor star then shared an insight into his emotional wedding vows for his wife, with one line being, “Together we can enjoy seeing our children grow as they take their own steps through life”.

Emily then emotionally admitted, “When they announced us as Mr and Mrs Quinn, I felt like I was in a dream. I felt really empowered and content. I took hold of my husband’s hand. I just couldn’t believe he was my husband”.

The newly-weds also revealed their first dance was set to the moving song Millionaire by Chris Stapleton, after which, they danced the night away with their guests.

Ray and Emily first met back in 2017 and share a one-year-old daughter named Summer together. Ray is also a proud dad to 11-year-old Harry from a previous relationship, while Emily also has a son, 10-year-old Lucian, with a former partner.