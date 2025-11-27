WrappedInMemories: The instax™ Gift Guide for Making This Christmas Unforgettable

There's something about Christmas that makes us want to capture everything. The moment your best friend opens her Secret Santa gift and genuinely loves it. Your nephew's face when he spots the dessert table. That split second when everyone's actually looking at the camera and smiling.

These are the moments when everything just clicks – the instant connections, shared laughter, and small acts of generosity that make the season special. And this year, instax™ is celebrating exactly that with #WrappedInMemories, a campaign that's all about capturing those magical moments and turning them into something tangible, personal, and incredibly meaningful.

Capture it. Print it. Wrap it.

Here's what makes this Christmas different: it's not just about taking photos. It's about bringing those moments to life in print, then wrapping them into your celebrations in ways that feel personal and generous.

Picture this: using your printed memories as gift tags, creating a photo garland of this year's best moments, or tucking a candid snap inside a card to make someone smile. It's about making memories meaningful, one instant print at a time.

Your Ultimate Memory-Making Companions

Whether you're the organised one who's already started Christmas shopping or the last-minute wrapper who thrives under pressure, instax™ has the perfect camera to help you capture and share your festive moments.

instax mini 12™

The pocket-sized hero for spontaneous moments. Slip it into your party bag and you're ready to capture every laugh, every surprise, every "remember when we…" moment. It's compact, it's cute, and it's ridiculously easy to use – which means more capturing, less faffing.

instax mini 41™

For those who like a bit more creative control. With different shooting modes and a selfie mode that actually works, this one's perfect for the friend who wants their Christmas photos to look as good as they feel.

instax SQUARE SQ40™

Square format, maximum impact. These prints are bigger, bolder, and brilliant for turning into festive decorations or framing as instant gifts. It's the elevated option for when you want your memories to really stand out.

Instax WIDE Evo™

Go big or go home. The wide format captures more of the scene, which means more people, more atmosphere, more of that chaotic Christmas energy we all love. Perfect for group shots that actually fit everyone in.

instax mini Link 3™

The smartphone printer that bridges digital and physical. Already got hundreds of photos on your phone? Print your favourites instantly and turn them into gift tags, decorations, or last-minute pressies that feel incredibly thoughtful.

DIY Ideas That'll Make You Look Like You Have Your Life Together

Personalised Gift Tags Wrap presents, then attach a printed photo as the tag. It's the gift tag that becomes part of the gift – far better than another "To/From" sticker.

Memory Garland String up your favourite moments from the year across the mantelpiece or along the tree. Instant nostalgia, instant conversation starter.

Photo Advent Calendar Print 24 photos (silly ones, sweet ones, ridiculous ones) and reveal a new memory each day. It's like a regular advent calendar but with more personality and fewer chocolate coins.

DIY Christmas Cards Stick a printed photo inside shop-bought cards and suddenly they're not shop-bought anymore. They're personal, they're thoughtful, and they're actually worth keeping.

Stocking Fillers Print photos of inside jokes, memorable moments, or that night out nobody can quite remember. Pop them in a stocking. Watch someone's face light up.

Making Generosity Personal

The beauty of instax™ is that it turns everyday generosity into something special. It's not just about giving someone a photo – it's about giving them a moment back. A reminder of a laugh, a celebration, a connection that mattered.

This Christmas, as you're capturing the chaos and wrapping the memories, remember: the best gifts aren't always the ones with the biggest price tags. Sometimes they're just the moments we took the time to print, share, and celebrate.

Find Your instax™

Ready to start capturing and creating?

Explore the full instax™ range and find your nearest stockist at https://www.instax.ie/stores/

Available at Fujifilm stockists nationwide.

This Christmas, capture the click, print the moment, and wrap the memory.

This is an exclusive branded gift guide created in partnership with instax™.