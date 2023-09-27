Woodie’s Heroes fundraiser raises €556,000 for Irish Childrens Charities

The 9th annual Woodie's Heroes fundraising campaign has raised a staggering €556,000 for four Irish charities. ISPCC Childline, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Down Syndrome Ireland, and Make-A-Wish Ireland, are the four benefiting charities who will each receive €139,000 to help support their valued work across Ireland.

Established in 2015, Woodie's Heroes has now raised over €3.6 million for Irish children’s charities with the continued help and support from Woodie's colleagues, customers and suppliers. Each year, the charities are chosen by Woodie's colleagues through a vote and 100% of donations go directly to the chosen charities.

Thanking the unwavering support from Woodie's customers, suppliers and colleagues, Woodie's CEO, Damien Dwyer said: "This year, our ninth annual Woodie's Heroes campaign for children's charities, has been nothing short of extraordinary! Thanks to the incredible generosity of our customers, our suppliers and the unending enthusiasm of our colleagues, we've reached new heights in 2023, raising a remarkable €556,000 during four weeks of fundraising this summer. The money raised will make an impactful difference to our chosen charities with a donation of €139,000 going to each ISPCC Childline, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, Down Syndrome Ireland, and Make-A-Wish Ireland. Our cumulative total now stands at €3.6 million raised for Irish children's charities since 2015. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their unwavering support and generosity."

